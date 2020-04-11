Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) Declares Dividend of $0.10

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) announced a dividend on Friday, April 10th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLBZ traded up $0.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.13. 1,401 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,250. Glen Burnie Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $7.05 and a fifty-two week high of $11.80. The firm has a market cap of $23.07 million, a PE ratio of 16.30 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.70.

Glen Burnie Bancorp (NASDAQ:GLBZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Glen Burnie Bancorp had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 10.12%. The company had revenue of $3.52 million for the quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GLBZ shares. ValuEngine cut Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet cut Glen Burnie Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th.

About Glen Burnie Bancorp

Glen Burnie Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for The Bank of Glen Burnie that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals, associations, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts various deposits, including demand savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, demand deposit accounts, NOW checking accounts, IRA and SEP accounts, holiday club accounts, and certificates of deposit.

