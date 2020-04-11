Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) PT Lowered to $175.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Co from $225.00 to $175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the business services provider’s stock.

GPN has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Global Payments from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Global Payments from $162.00 to $174.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a buy rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Global Payments in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Global Payments from $215.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Global Payments from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Global Payments presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $190.59.

GPN stock traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $151.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,606,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,726,409. The firm has a market cap of $44.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a 50-day moving average of $162.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $175.12. Global Payments has a 52-week low of $105.54 and a 52-week high of $209.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.11. Global Payments had a return on equity of 7.25% and a net margin of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.33 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Global Payments will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.31%.

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total transaction of $170,917.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,010,811. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William I. Jacobs sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $89,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,782,812. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,753 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,435 in the last 90 days. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Global Payments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 1,659 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Global Payments by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in Global Payments by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Global Payments by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 10,394 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Payments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 12,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. 88.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Global Payments Company Profile

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments. The company operates in three segments: North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and online reporting services.

