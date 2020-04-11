GlobalBoost-Y Price Reaches $0.0060 (BSTY)

GlobalBoost-Y (CURRENCY:BSTY) traded 25.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. In the last week, GlobalBoost-Y has traded 11.7% higher against the US dollar. GlobalBoost-Y has a total market cap of $108,144.90 and approximately $1,499.00 worth of GlobalBoost-Y was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GlobalBoost-Y coin can now be bought for $0.0060 or 0.00000088 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,851.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $157.97 or 0.02305578 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $230.59 or 0.03365359 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.22 or 0.00616238 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014816 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.46 or 0.00780178 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00076568 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00025823 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $36.10 or 0.00526829 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

GlobalBoost-Y Coin Profile

GlobalBoost-Y is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the yescript hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 8th, 2014. GlobalBoost-Y’s total supply is 17,950,579 coins. The official website for GlobalBoost-Y is globalboost-y.com . GlobalBoost-Y’s official Twitter account is @GlobalBoost . The Reddit community for GlobalBoost-Y is /r/globalboostcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling GlobalBoost-Y

GlobalBoost-Y can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GlobalBoost-Y directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GlobalBoost-Y should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GlobalBoost-Y using one of the exchanges listed above.

