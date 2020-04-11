Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) Downgraded by Stephens

Stephens cut shares of Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. They currently have $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.50.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Glu Mobile in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.50 target price on shares of Glu Mobile in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Glu Mobile from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Glu Mobile from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.42.

GLUU traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.64. The company had a trading volume of 3,381,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,197,112. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $850.68 million, a PE ratio of 81.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.62. Glu Mobile has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $11.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.02.

Glu Mobile (NASDAQ:GLUU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $108.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.64 million. Glu Mobile had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Glu Mobile will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric R. Ludwig sold 516,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.36, for a total transaction of $3,802,661.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 193,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,425,381.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Puneet Kedia sold 4,049 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total transaction of $28,869.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,018,981 shares of company stock valued at $7,252,719. 6.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Glu Mobile by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 102,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 15,560 shares during the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glu Mobile during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,462,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $243,000. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Glu Mobile in the fourth quarter worth approximately $497,000. 69.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Glu Mobile

Glu Mobile Inc develops, publishes, and markets a portfolio of free-to-play mobile games for the users of smartphones and tablet devices. The company publishes titles primarily in four genres, including home décor, sports and action, fashion and celebrity, and time management. It creates games based on its own brands, Blood & Glory, Contract Killer, Cooking Dash, Deer Hunter, Diner Dash, Eternity Warriors, Frontline Commando, Gun Bros, QuizUp, and Tap Sports.

