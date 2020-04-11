Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) versus PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) Head-To-Head Comparison

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) and PCM Fund (NYSE:PCM) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, risk and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Goldman Sachs BDC has a beta of 1.29, indicating that its stock price is 29% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCM Fund has a beta of 0.65, indicating that its stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Goldman Sachs BDC and PCM Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Goldman Sachs BDC 0 3 2 0 2.40 PCM Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC presently has a consensus target price of $17.94, suggesting a potential upside of 35.68%. Given Goldman Sachs BDC’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Goldman Sachs BDC is more favorable than PCM Fund.

Profitability

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and PCM Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Goldman Sachs BDC 24.55% 11.60% 5.38% PCM Fund N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Goldman Sachs BDC and PCM Fund’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Goldman Sachs BDC $147.26 million 3.63 $36.15 million $1.98 6.68 PCM Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Goldman Sachs BDC has higher revenue and earnings than PCM Fund.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

35.5% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.5% of PCM Fund shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Goldman Sachs BDC shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of PCM Fund shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Goldman Sachs BDC pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.6%. PCM Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.4%. Goldman Sachs BDC pays out 90.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Goldman Sachs BDC has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Goldman Sachs BDC is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Goldman Sachs BDC beats PCM Fund on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities. The fund primarily invests in United States. It seeks to invest between $10 million and $75 million in companies with EBITDA between $5 million and $75 million annually.

PCM Fund Company Profile

PCM Fund Inc. is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It seeks to invest in fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in commercial mortgage-backed securities. It employs fundamental analysis with a focus on top down stock picking approach to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclay's CMBS Investment Grade Index. PCM Fund Inc was formed on September 2, 1993 and is domiciled in the United States.

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.