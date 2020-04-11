Golem (GNT) Trading Up 10.2% Over Last 7 Days

Golem (CURRENCY:GNT) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Golem has a market cap of $38.44 million and $9.68 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Golem token can now be bought for $0.0392 or 0.00000572 BTC on major exchanges including DragonEX, Bittrex, Tux Exchange and Huobi. During the last seven days, Golem has traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002730 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $185.82 or 0.02711926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00200921 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053011 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047554 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0496 or 0.00000724 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Golem was first traded on November 17th, 2016. Golem’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 980,050,000 tokens. Golem’s official message board is blog.golemproject.net . Golem’s official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Golem’s official website is golem.network

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Bithumb, Cobinhood, CoinExchange, Mercatox, Vebitcoin, Zebpay, BitBay, Koinex, Gate.io, Ethfinex, WazirX, Bitbns, ABCC, BigONE, Huobi, Liqui, YoBit, Tidex, Livecoin, Binance, DragonEX, Braziliex, Poloniex, Coinbe, Tux Exchange, Upbit, Cryptopia, OKEx, Iquant, Bittrex, BitMart, GOPAX and OOOBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Golem should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

