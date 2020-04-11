Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $395.58 Million

Brokerages expect Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) to announce $395.58 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Graco’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $381.00 million and the highest is $408.84 million. Graco reported sales of $404.87 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graco will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Graco.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $412.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.61 million. Graco had a return on equity of 34.45% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.43 EPS.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Graco from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. ValuEngine upgraded Graco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Oppenheimer began coverage on Graco in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Graco from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.25.

Shares of NYSE:GGG traded down $0.51 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.97. 848,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,345,700. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.29. The company has a market cap of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Graco has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $56.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 17th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Graco’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Johnson sold 55,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total transaction of $3,069,558.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,669,963.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark D. Eberlein sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total transaction of $784,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,023,585.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 286,937 shares of company stock valued at $15,757,879. Insiders own 4.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its position in Graco by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 127,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,611,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC purchased a new position in Graco in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in Graco by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 90,986 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,731,000 after buying an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Graco by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 67,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,118,000 after buying an additional 9,002 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Graco by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 85.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graco Company Profile

Graco, Inc is a manufacturing company, which designs, manufactures and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense and spray fluid and powder materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial, Contractor and Process. The Industrial segment includes the Applied Fluid Technologies division, Industrial Products division and Process division.

