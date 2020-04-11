GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GrafTech International Ltd. manufactures and provides natural and synthetic graphite and carbon based products and services. The Company offers graphite electrodes, petroleum needle coke, crystalline form of carbon and energy solutions for manufacture of steel, aluminum, silicon metal, automotive products and electronics. GrafTech International Ltd. is based in Independence, United States. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on EAF. ValuEngine cut GrafTech International from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut GrafTech International from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a hold rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of GrafTech International in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of NYSE:EAF traded up $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.71. 1,099,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,325,717. GrafTech International has a 52-week low of $5.71 and a 52-week high of $14.84. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.07. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.32.

GrafTech International (NYSE:EAF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $414.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $402.45 million. GrafTech International had a negative return on equity of 103.08% and a net margin of 41.58%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that GrafTech International will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. GrafTech International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.18%.

In related news, Director Anthony R. Taccone bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.53 per share, for a total transaction of $37,650.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 4,850 shares in the company, valued at $36,520.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GrafTech International by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. W.E. Donoghue & Co. LLC now owns 40,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 13,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 265,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,080,000 after acquiring an additional 1,984 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of GrafTech International by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 139,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter.

GrafTech International Company Profile

GrafTech International Ltd. researches, develops, manufactures, and sells graphite and carbon based products worldwide. It offers graphite electrodes, which requires for the production of electric arc furnace steel, ferrous, and non-ferrous metals; and petroleum needle coke, a crystalline form of carbon used in the production of graphite electrodes.

