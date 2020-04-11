Grid+ Reaches Market Cap of $2.00 Million (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Grid+ has a total market capitalization of $2.00 million and $3.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ token can currently be purchased for about $0.0510 or 0.00000747 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Grid+ has traded up 22.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 21.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014692 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $184.10 or 0.02696055 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201618 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052888 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.24 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000722 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Grid+ Token Profile

Grid+’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. Grid+’s official message board is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . Grid+’s official website is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy

Buying and Selling Grid+

Grid+ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grid+ should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grid+ using one of the exchanges listed above.

