Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) Upgraded to Buy by Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) from a sell rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. Bradesco Corretora lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Citigroup upgraded shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $103.12.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV stock traded up $1.12 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $54.56. 144,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 208,433. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.25. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a one year low of $44.28 and a one year high of $135.31.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $237.84 million for the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a net margin of 33.63% and a return on equity of 26.58%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares during the period. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,968,000. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 27,663 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,281,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the last quarter. 10.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV Company Profile

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

