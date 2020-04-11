Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) Price Target Lowered to $21.00 at Sidoti

Hooker Furniture (NASDAQ:HOFT) had its target price cut by Sidoti from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub lowered Hooker Furniture from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine downgraded Hooker Furniture from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

HOFT traded up $2.09 on Wednesday, hitting $16.77. 79,738 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90,729. Hooker Furniture has a 52 week low of $12.30 and a 52 week high of $31.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.79 million, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOFT. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Hooker Furniture by 274.4% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 11,250 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,829,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hooker Furniture by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 19,397 shares in the last quarter. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furniture Company Profile

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

