HorusPay (HORUS) Hits One Day Volume of $19.00

HorusPay (CURRENCY:HORUS) traded up 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. In the last seven days, HorusPay has traded up 295.2% against the US dollar. One HorusPay token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX and BigONE. HorusPay has a total market cap of $498,806.98 and approximately $19.00 worth of HorusPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002735 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014588 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.98 or 0.02730151 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.76 or 0.00200934 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053006 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00047598 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0494 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000182 BTC.

HorusPay Profile

HorusPay’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 872,861,114 tokens. HorusPay’s official Twitter account is @horus_pay and its Facebook page is accessible here . HorusPay’s official website is horuspay.io

HorusPay Token Trading

HorusPay can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE and DragonEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HorusPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HorusPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HorusPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

