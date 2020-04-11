HTMLCOIN (HTML) Tops 1-Day Volume of $3,560.00

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Fatbtc, Bleutrade and C-Patex. During the last week, HTMLCOIN has traded up 17.1% against the U.S. dollar. HTMLCOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $3,560.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $75.02 or 0.01090615 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00056274 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00033314 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.38 or 0.00281773 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.93 or 0.00173416 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded down 29.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00007598 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00058260 BTC.

EXMR (EXMR) traded up 49.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.08 or 0.00042838 BTC.

About HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 18th, 2017. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . HTMLCOIN’s official message board is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling HTMLCOIN

HTMLCOIN can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, CoinExchange, C-Patex, Trade Satoshi, Fatbtc, Bleutrade and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HTMLCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase HTMLCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

