IDEX Membership Reaches Market Cap of $159,827.73 (IDXM)

IDEX Membership (CURRENCY:IDXM) traded down 14.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, IDEX Membership has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar. One IDEX Membership token can currently be bought for about $79.91 or 0.01166869 BTC on exchanges. IDEX Membership has a market cap of $159,827.73 and $13.00 worth of IDEX Membership was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get IDEX Membership alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00054005 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000725 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $312.28 or 0.04559748 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00066618 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036779 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014566 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009700 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003425 BTC.

About IDEX Membership

IDEX Membership (CRYPTO:IDXM) is a token. Its genesis date was January 18th, 2018. IDEX Membership’s total supply is 2,000 tokens. IDEX Membership’s official Twitter account is @Aurora_dao . IDEX Membership’s official website is auroradao.com/tokensale

IDEX Membership Token Trading

IDEX Membership can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IDEX Membership directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IDEX Membership should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IDEX Membership using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for IDEX Membership Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for IDEX Membership and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.