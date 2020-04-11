Iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of Iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ILIAF. Barclays upgraded Iliad from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Iliad in a research report on Thursday, March 19th.

Shares of ILIAF opened at $141.25 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.26. Iliad has a 12-month low of $127.20 and a 12-month high of $141.25.

Iliad SA provides retail telecommunication services in France. It offers its subscribers the Internet access solutions under the Free and Alice brands; telephony services; television services with 600 channels; and value added services comprising catch-up TV and video on demand, and video games, as well as subscription to pay-TV packages and channels consisting of Canal+, beIN Sports, etc.

