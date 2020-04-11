ImageCoin Trading Up 31.2% This Week (IMG)

ImageCoin (CURRENCY:IMG) traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on April 11th. One ImageCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0554 or 0.00000812 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and Hotbit. ImageCoin has a total market cap of $494,402.62 and approximately $1.19 million worth of ImageCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, ImageCoin has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004125 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0826 or 0.00001211 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000118 BTC.

ImageCoin Profile

IMG is a coin. ImageCoin's total supply is 9,470,630 coins and its circulating supply is 8,921,130 coins. The official website for ImageCoin is imagecoin.imagehosty.com . ImageCoin's official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ImageCoin

ImageCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ImageCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ImageCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ImageCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

