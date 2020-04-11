Invictus Hyperion Fund Reaches Market Cap of $7.50 Million (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (CURRENCY:IHF) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. One Invictus Hyperion Fund token can now be purchased for $0.0629 or 0.00000922 BTC on major exchanges. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a total market capitalization of $7.50 million and $5,076.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002760 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014694 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.28 or 0.02701446 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.78 or 0.00201949 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052869 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00046747 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000718 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Invictus Hyperion Fund Profile

Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 122,438,337 tokens and its circulating supply is 119,363,316 tokens. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus

Invictus Hyperion Fund Token Trading

Invictus Hyperion Fund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the exchanges listed above.

