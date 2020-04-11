IONChain Trading 11.9% Higher This Week (IONC)

IONChain (CURRENCY:IONC) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 11th. One IONChain token can now be bought for approximately $0.0387 or 0.00000562 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including FCoin and Hotbit. IONChain has a total market capitalization of $4.69 million and $292,630.00 worth of IONChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, IONChain has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.51 or 0.02709855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00201490 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

IONChain Profile

IONChain’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 121,180,605 tokens. The official message board for IONChain is medium.com/@IONChain . The official website for IONChain is ionchain.org . IONChain’s official Twitter account is @IONChain

Buying and Selling IONChain

IONChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: FCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IONChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade IONChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IONChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

