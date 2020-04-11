Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.97 Million

Posted by on Apr 11th, 2020

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will post $169.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.58 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $297.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $776.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $850.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $883.70 million, with estimates ranging from $697.71 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $677,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,882 shares of company stock worth $1,613,917 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IONS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 559,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,172. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.64. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $86.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About Ionis Pharmaceuticals

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ionis Pharmaceuticals (IONS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS)

Receive News & Ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ionis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit