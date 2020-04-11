Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $169.97 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:IONS) will post $169.97 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Ionis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $161.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $182.58 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $297.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 42.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ionis Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $776.77 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $715.00 million to $850.52 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $883.70 million, with estimates ranging from $697.71 million to $1.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Ionis Pharmaceuticals.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IONS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $494.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $407.05 million. Ionis Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 26.09% and a return on equity of 22.23%. Ionis Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was up 157.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IONS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, December 23rd. William Blair restated a “hold” rating on shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ionis Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.50.

In other news, Chairman Stanley T. Crooke sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $677,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,779,987.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Patrick R. O’neil sold 3,882 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.60, for a total transaction of $231,367.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 33,882 shares of company stock worth $1,613,917 in the last ninety days. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Americana Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IONS traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $53.00. The company had a trading volume of 559,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,154,172. The stock has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.64. Ionis Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $86.08. The company has a current ratio of 9.97, a quick ratio of 9.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; and TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults.

