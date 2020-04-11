Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers IDEX (NYSE:IEX) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $147.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities raised IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen raised IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.82.
NYSE:IEX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.52. 573,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,712. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. IDEX has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $178.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.40.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,712,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in IDEX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,870,000 after buying an additional 46,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,864,000 after buying an additional 214,848 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,142,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,581,000 after buying an additional 170,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in IDEX by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 923,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,844,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
IDEX Company Profile
IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
