Janney Montgomery Scott Lowers IDEX (NYSE:IEX) to Neutral

Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Janney Montgomery Scott currently has $147.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered IDEX from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on IDEX from $210.00 to $165.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on IDEX from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Seaport Global Securities raised IDEX from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Cowen raised IDEX from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. IDEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $168.82.

NYSE:IEX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $151.52. 573,013 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,040,712. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.10. IDEX has a one year low of $104.56 and a one year high of $178.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 3.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $159.40.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). IDEX had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 17.06%. The firm had revenue of $606.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $614.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of IDEX by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,712,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $982,542,000 after purchasing an additional 27,224 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in IDEX by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,150,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $541,870,000 after buying an additional 46,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,385,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $237,864,000 after buying an additional 214,848 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in IDEX by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,142,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,581,000 after buying an additional 170,140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in IDEX by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 923,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,844,000 after buying an additional 84,355 shares during the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

