Jewel (JWL) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $398,728.00

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One Jewel token can currently be purchased for $0.31 or 0.00004521 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin, P2PB2B and BTC-Alpha. Over the last week, Jewel has traded 18.5% higher against the dollar. Jewel has a market capitalization of $17.01 million and approximately $398,728.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 20.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014594 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $185.99 or 0.02704176 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.85 or 0.00201390 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00053078 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00047585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00053845 BTC.

Jewel Token Profile

JWL is a token. It was first traded on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Jewel Token Trading

Jewel can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, BTC-Alpha and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

