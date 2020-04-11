JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) PT Lowered to $6.88 at Citigroup

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) had its price objective decreased by Citigroup from $7.97 to $6.88 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

JKS has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine lowered JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of JinkoSolar in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of JinkoSolar in a research report on Monday, March 16th. CICC Research upgraded shares of JinkoSolar from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut JinkoSolar from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.78.

JKS stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.93. The company had a trading volume of 926,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,853,282. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $18.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $691.00 million, a P/E ratio of 8.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.75. JinkoSolar has a 1 year low of $11.42 and a 1 year high of $28.84.

JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 13th. The semiconductor company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). JinkoSolar had a net margin of 2.99% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that JinkoSolar will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 9.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 366,079 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after purchasing an additional 32,555 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of JinkoSolar by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,881,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $42,318,000 after buying an additional 129,167 shares during the period. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of JinkoSolar by 60.1% during the fourth quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 46,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in JinkoSolar by 721.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 135,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,050,000 after acquiring an additional 119,100 shares during the period. Finally, BosValen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in JinkoSolar in the fourth quarter valued at $1,774,000. Institutional investors own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

JinkoSolar Company Profile

JinkoSolar Holding Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, production, and marketing of photovoltaic products in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers solar modules, silicon wafers, solar cells, recovered silicon materials, and silicon ingots.

