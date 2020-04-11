Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Kraft Heinz to a hold rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Kraft Heinz from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a market perform rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Guggenheim upgraded Kraft Heinz from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz in a research report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kraft Heinz has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.82.

Get Kraft Heinz alerts:

KHC stock traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $28.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,111,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,195,042. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.75. Kraft Heinz has a twelve month low of $19.99 and a twelve month high of $33.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.86, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.85.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.04. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $6.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. Kraft Heinz’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Kraft Heinz will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.14%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KHC. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 57.61% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products. The company offers its products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Planters, Maxwell House, Capri Sun, Ore-Ida, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Cracker Barrel, P'Tit Cheese, Tassimo, Classico, Plasmon, Pudliszki, Honig, HP, Benedicta, ABC, Master, Quero, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Glucon D, and Complan names.

Featured Article: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.