Lake Street Capital Trims Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Target Price to $24.00

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) had its target price reduced by Lake Street Capital from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Lake Street Capital currently has a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

NSSC has been the topic of several other research reports. Imperial Capital cut their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. TheStreet cut Napco Security Technologies from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered Napco Security Technologies from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Napco Security Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Napco Security Technologies stock traded up $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 170,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 147,213. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 2.42. Napco Security Technologies has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $34.91. The stock has a market cap of $317.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 1.13.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.04 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 13.72%. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of Napco Security Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $448,544.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 134,493 shares in the company, valued at $3,066,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Carrieri sold 28,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $661,251.42. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,834 shares in the company, valued at $596,507.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 66,577 shares of company stock worth $1,522,059. Insiders own 37.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 45.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 221,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,657,000 after purchasing an additional 847 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 46,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 70,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 1,769 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

