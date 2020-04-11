Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Research Coverage Started at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $320.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on LRCX. Deutsche Bank upgraded Lam Research from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. B. Riley downgraded shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. DA Davidson lowered shares of Lam Research from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $350.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lam Research from $314.00 to $254.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $300.65.

Lam Research stock traded down $8.47 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $258.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,620,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,885,879. The company has a current ratio of 3.30, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $171.04 and a twelve month high of $344.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $260.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $273.92. The firm has a market cap of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.85 by $0.16. Lam Research had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 45.72%. The company had revenue of $2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 15.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,360 shares of company stock worth $3,847,246 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd raised its holdings in Lam Research by 9,900.0% in the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 86.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

