LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Sidoti

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) had its target price trimmed by Sidoti from $38.00 to $34.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barrington Research reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a research note on Friday, February 7th. BidaskClub upgraded LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on LeMaitre Vascular from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.60.

NASDAQ LMAT traded up $1.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $27.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,481. LeMaitre Vascular has a 1 year low of $18.76 and a 1 year high of $38.64. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 4.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $520.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.48.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. LeMaitre Vascular had a return on equity of 12.85% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm had revenue of $30.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LeMaitre Vascular will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd were issued a $0.095 dividend. This is a positive change from LeMaitre Vascular’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. LeMaitre Vascular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.18%.

In related news, CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of LeMaitre Vascular stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $72,809.45. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,939,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,386,711.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LMAT. Sofos Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,145 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in LeMaitre Vascular by 321.0% in the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 85.83% of the company’s stock.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

