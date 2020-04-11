Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) PT Lowered to $17.00

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the blue-jean maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LEVI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Levi Strauss & Co. from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on Levi Strauss & Co. from $28.00 to $20.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Levi Strauss & Co. in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America cut Levi Strauss & Co. from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Levi Strauss & Co. has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of LEVI stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $13.78. 2,897,741 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,926,365. The stock has a market cap of $5.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Levi Strauss & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $9.09 and a fifty-two week high of $24.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.57.

Levi Strauss & Co. (NYSE:LEVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 7th. The blue-jean maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. Levi Strauss & Co. had a return on equity of 30.63% and a net margin of 6.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Levi Strauss & Co. will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 23rd. Levi Strauss & Co.’s payout ratio is 32.99%.

In other news, EVP Seth M. Ellison sold 10,578 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.80, for a total value of $198,866.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 87,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,648,647.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Gavin Brockett sold 18,071 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.46, for a total transaction of $351,661.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 594,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,654,201. Insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 15,700 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC grew its stake in Levi Strauss & Co. by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 12,200 shares of the blue-jean maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $7,469,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Levi Strauss & Co. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Levi Strauss & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 12.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Levi Strauss & Co designs, markets, and sells jeans, casual and dress pants, tops, shorts, skirts, jackets, footwear, and related accessories for men, women, and children. The company sells its products under the Levi's, Dockers, Signature by Levi Strauss & Co, and Denizen brands; and also licenses its Levi's and Dockers trademarks for various product categories, including footwear, belts, wallets and bags, outerwear, sweaters, dress shirts, kids wear, sleepwear, and hosiery.

