Loop Capital Trims Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Target Price to $22.00

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) had its price target cut by Loop Capital from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Cinemark from $33.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Cinemark from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wedbush reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $39.00) on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on Cinemark from $35.00 to $20.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $26.67.

CNK traded up $1.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.50. 9,336,354 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,303,576. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20. Cinemark has a 12-month low of $5.71 and a 12-month high of $43.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 21st. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.23). Cinemark had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 14.74%. The business had revenue of $788.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $799.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Cinemark will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.52%. This is an increase from Cinemark’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Cinemark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.34%.

In other news, Director Lee Roy Mitchell bought 74,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $1,935,076.00. Also, CEO Mark Zoradi purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.87 per share, for a total transaction of $517,400.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 205,801 shares of company stock worth $3,363,064. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its stake in Cinemark by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 5,738,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,257,000 after buying an additional 1,319,655 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cinemark during the fourth quarter worth about $39,328,000. River Road Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cinemark by 73.6% during the 4th quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,414,000 after purchasing an additional 806,467 shares during the period. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cinemark by 60.0% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,302,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,081,000 after purchasing an additional 488,136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 377.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 580,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,661,000 after purchasing an additional 458,951 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.89% of the company’s stock.

Cinemark Company Profile

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 341 theatres and 4,586 screens in 41 states of the United States; and 205 theatres and 1,462 screens in Brazil, Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Honduras, El Salvador, Nicaragua, Costa Rica, Panama, Guatemala, Bolivia, Curacao, and Paraguay.

