Magnum Price Down 19.4% Over Last Week (MGM)

Magnum (CURRENCY:MGM) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on April 11th. In the last week, Magnum has traded 19.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Magnum has a market capitalization of $742.00 and $210.00 worth of Magnum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Magnum coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Magnum alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 21.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014686 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $184.27 or 0.02698491 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.77 or 0.00201701 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00052810 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00047184 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000721 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Magnum Profile

Magnum’s total supply is 254,497,751 coins and its circulating supply is 4,497,751 coins. The official website for Magnum is www.mgmcoin.org

Buying and Selling Magnum

Magnum can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Magnum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Magnum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Magnum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Magnum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Magnum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.