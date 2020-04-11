MARK.SPACE (MRK) Market Cap Reaches $552,432.53

MARK.SPACE (CURRENCY:MRK) traded up 90.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. One MARK.SPACE token can now be purchased for $0.0007 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS, BTC-Alpha, IDEX and Liquid. Over the last seven days, MARK.SPACE has traded up 244% against the U.S. dollar. MARK.SPACE has a total market capitalization of $552,432.53 and approximately $281.00 worth of MARK.SPACE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Nervos Network (CKB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0570 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Grin (GRIN) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00007241 BTC.

MOAC (MOAC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Elastic (XEL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0793 or 0.00001240 BTC.

APIS (APIS) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000009 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Indicoin (INDI) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Pigeoncoin (PGN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Aryacoin (AYA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000074 BTC.

About MARK.SPACE

MARK.SPACE (CRYPTO:MRK) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 20th, 2017. MARK.SPACE’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 773,986,157 tokens. MARK.SPACE’s official Twitter account is @markspaceio . The official website for MARK.SPACE is mark.space . The Reddit community for MARK.SPACE is /r/markspace . MARK.SPACE’s official message board is medium.com/@markspace

MARK.SPACE Token Trading

MARK.SPACE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, COSS, Liquid and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MARK.SPACE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MARK.SPACE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MARK.SPACE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

