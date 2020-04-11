MEET.ONE (MEETONE) Market Capitalization Reaches $559,804.93

MEET.ONE (CURRENCY:MEETONE) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. Over the last seven days, MEET.ONE has traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. MEET.ONE has a market capitalization of $559,804.93 and $66,605.00 worth of MEET.ONE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MEET.ONE token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Gate.io, DragonEX and BigONE.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 20% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014572 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $186.51 or 0.02709855 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.87 or 0.00201490 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.66 or 0.00053202 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00047695 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000725 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000182 BTC.

MEET.ONE Token Profile

MEET.ONE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,913,271,866 tokens. MEET.ONE’s official Twitter account is @MeetDotOne . MEET.ONE’s official message board is medium.com/@MEET.ONE . MEET.ONE’s official website is meet.one

MEET.ONE Token Trading

MEET.ONE can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BigONE, Gate.io and DragonEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MEET.ONE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MEET.ONE should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy MEET.ONE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

