Mizuho Cuts NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Price Target to $126.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) had its price objective lowered by Mizuho from $140.00 to $126.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock.

NXPI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a hold rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded NXP Semiconductors from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $119.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $123.58.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

NXPI traded down $1.61 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,008,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,854,072. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $115.19. NXP Semiconductors has a 12 month low of $58.41 and a 12 month high of $139.59.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The semiconductor provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.28. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 2.74%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NXP Semiconductors will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. NXP Semiconductors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 18.66%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in NXP Semiconductors by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,432,965 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $691,400,000 after buying an additional 1,019,979 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 5.1% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,276,672 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $576,116,000 after acquiring an additional 256,202 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,885,156 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $621,685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575,410 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,563,030 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after acquiring an additional 53,316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,539,804 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $450,475,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal solutions for radio frequency (RF), analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, multi-standard radios, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; in-vehicle networking products; two-way secure entry products; various sensors and microcontrollers; power management solutions; battery cell controllers; and solutions for radar, vision, vehicle-to-vehicle, and vehicle-to-infrastructure systems.

Read More: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.