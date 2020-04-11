MKM Partners Cuts Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) Price Target to $18.00

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) had its target price trimmed by MKM Partners from $29.00 to $18.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pinterest from $26.00 to $17.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pinterest from a buy rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Bernstein Bank assumed coverage on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a market perform rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pinterest has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $26.96.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.75. 13,319,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,795,573. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.73. Pinterest has a twelve month low of $10.10 and a twelve month high of $36.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.68.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 100.37% and a negative net margin of 119.13%. The business had revenue of $399.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $368.93 million. Pinterest’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Pinterest will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pinterest news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 37,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $725,369.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,465. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 62,500 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.98, for a total transaction of $1,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,561,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 554,042 shares of company stock worth $12,508,546 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinterest by 145.3% during the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 137.5% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinterest in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.28% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest, Inc provides a visual discovery engine that helps users to discover ideas for various projects and interests worldwide. Its platform allows users to discover ideas for daily activities, remodeling a house or training for a marathon, ongoing passions, and planning a wedding or a dream vacation.

