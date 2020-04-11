Morgan Stanley Boosts Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) Price Target to $122.00

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $122.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

KSU has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James reiterated a strong-buy rating and issued a $188.00 price target (up from $184.00) on shares of Kansas City Southern in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank dropped their target price on shares of Kansas City Southern from $178.00 to $177.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. UBS Group cut shares of Kansas City Southern from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $147.00 to $139.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Loop Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $182.00 target price on shares of Kansas City Southern in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $156.53.

Get Kansas City Southern alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KSU traded down $3.15 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $136.60. The company had a trading volume of 2,242,182 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,679,564. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $136.37 and its 200 day moving average is $148.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a PE ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.99. Kansas City Southern has a twelve month low of $92.86 and a twelve month high of $178.59.

Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $729.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.99 million. Kansas City Southern had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 18.80%. Kansas City Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.56 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kansas City Southern will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. Kansas City Southern’s payout ratio is currently 23.19%.

In related news, EVP Warren K. Erdman sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.30, for a total value of $624,340.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,788 shares in the company, valued at $8,344,468.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Delano Jose Guillermo Zozaya sold 13,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.24, for a total transaction of $2,250,088.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,605,247.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kansas City Southern during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Kansas City Southern by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 272 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.97% of the company’s stock.

Kansas City Southern Company Profile

Kansas City Southern, a transportation holding company, provides domestic and international rail transportation services in North America. The company serves a ten-state region in the midwest and southeast regions of the United States and has the shortest north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Kansas City Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kansas City Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.