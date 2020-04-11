Morgan Stanley Increases J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $87.00

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its target price lifted by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $87.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

JBHT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised J B Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $64.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $125.00 price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a report on Sunday, January 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $121.00 to $91.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Cowen restated a hold rating and set a $118.00 target price (down from $120.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.56.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

NASDAQ:JBHT traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $99.19. 1,020,210 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,224. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41. J B Hunt Transport Services has a 52-week low of $75.29 and a 52-week high of $122.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.56, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $92.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.16.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The transportation company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 25.65%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO David G. Mee sold 4,776 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.30, for a total value of $545,896.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,418,695. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Terrence D. Matthews sold 9,000 shares of J B Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.19, for a total value of $973,710.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,439 shares in the company, valued at $2,752,245.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JBHT. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,517 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems raised its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 16,257 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 21.0% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 635 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its stake in J B Hunt Transport Services by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. now owns 42,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,012,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Featured Story: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.