Morgan Stanley Lowers Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) Price Target to $6.00

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) had its price objective cut by Morgan Stanley from $13.25 to $6.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CADE. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Cadence Bancorp from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Cadence Bancorp from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Cadence Bancorp has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.89.

Shares of Cadence Bancorp stock opened at $6.60 on Tuesday. Cadence Bancorp has a 52-week low of $4.63 and a 52-week high of $23.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $750.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.46 and a 200-day moving average of $15.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Cadence Bancorp (NYSE:CADE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.05). Cadence Bancorp had a net margin of 20.38% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $194.81 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.15 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Bancorp will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph W. Evans purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $79,250.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 391,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,200,979.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samuel M. Tortorici purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.73 per share, for a total transaction of $194,600.00. Insiders have purchased a total of 59,447 shares of company stock worth $782,861 over the last three months. 3.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cadence Bancorp by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $969,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 39,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 44,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. raised its stake in Cadence Bancorp by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares during the period. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cadence Bancorp Company Profile

Cadence Bancorporation, a financial holding company, through its subsidiary, Cadence Bank, National Association, provides commercial banking products and services to middle-market commercial businesses, high net worth individuals, business owners, and retail customers in the United States. The company operates through Banking and Financial Services segments.

