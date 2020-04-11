Morgan Stanley Lowers Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $32.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the bank’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CFG. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $44.00 to $27.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Citizens Financial Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $37.32.

CFG opened at $22.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.70 and its 200 day moving average is $34.62. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $41.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.79, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.86.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 22.20% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.15 per share, for a total transaction of $155,750.00. Also, Director Shivan S. Subramaniam purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, with a total value of $98,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 47,924 shares in the company, valued at $1,179,888.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Citizens Financial Group by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 4,825,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $195,958,000 after buying an additional 1,353,217 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 460,201 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,291,000 after purchasing an additional 55,308 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its position in Citizens Financial Group by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 582,721 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in Citizens Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.72% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

