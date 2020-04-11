Morgan Stanley Trims Comerica (NYSE:CMA) Target Price to $37.00

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) had its price target cut by Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $37.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Comerica from $45.00 to $34.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of Comerica from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Stephens cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $52.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comerica currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.03.

Shares of CMA stock opened at $34.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.42, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.61. Comerica has a 52 week low of $24.28 and a 52 week high of $80.62.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $810.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $801.73 million. Comerica had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 16.20%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Comerica will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.83%. This is a boost from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.83%.

In related news, EVP James Harry Weber sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total transaction of $413,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMA. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Comerica during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Comerica by 169.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in Comerica by 636.6% in the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Comerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

