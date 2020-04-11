Morgan Stanley Trims Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) Target Price to $59.00

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) had its target price lowered by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Wolfe Research raised Expeditors International of Washington to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. UBS Group increased their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, BidaskClub raised Expeditors International of Washington from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $72.60.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Shares of EXPD traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $71.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,523,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,263,894. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.96 and a beta of 0.79. Expeditors International of Washington has a 1-year low of $52.55 and a 1-year high of $81.64.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The transportation company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Richard H. Rostan sold 3,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.93, for a total value of $274,318.73. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 63,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,779,784.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher J. Mcclincy sold 920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.68, for a total value of $66,865.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 22,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,649,327.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Barnett & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,806.3% during the fourth quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 465 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 2,911.1% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 813 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expeditors International of Washington during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 884 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.76% of the company’s stock.

About Expeditors International of Washington

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.