Morgan Stanley Trims Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) Target Price to $42.00

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $43.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on Hub Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hub Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Barclays reissued a sell rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Hub Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Stephens lowered their target price on Hub Group from $67.00 to $52.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Hub Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $54.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $48.38. 317,045 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 382,120. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Hub Group has a one year low of $36.51 and a one year high of $60.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average of $49.58.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $900.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $930.88 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Hub Group will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HUBG. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $42,084,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,885,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,708,476 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $87,628,000 after buying an additional 660,265 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc bought a new position in shares of Hub Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,129,000. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Hub Group during the fourth quarter worth about $9,860,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hub Group, Inc, an asset-light freight transportation management company, provides intermodal, trucking, truck brokerage, and other logistics services in North America. Its intermodal services include arranging for the movement of its customers' freight in containers and trailers over long distances.

