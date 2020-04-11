Morgan Stanley Trims Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Target Price to $172.00

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) had its price target decreased by Morgan Stanley from $211.00 to $172.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

LH has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $177.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $174.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America from $212.00 to $170.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $187.69.

LH traded up $5.64 on Wednesday, reaching $146.80. 1,515,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,371,162. The company has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.12. Laboratory Corp. of America has a twelve month low of $98.02 and a twelve month high of $196.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $150.06 and its 200-day moving average is $166.51.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 15.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Laboratory Corp. of America news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of Laboratory Corp. of America stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $100,465.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Peter J. Wilkinson sold 297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.65, for a total value of $56,326.05. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $56,326.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,413 shares of company stock worth $5,199,483 over the last 90 days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LH. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Corp. of America in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Corp. of America by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 322 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

