Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) Stock Rating Lowered by Wedbush

Wedbush lowered shares of Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wedbush currently has $10.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mr. Cooper Group from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Mr. Cooper Group from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $14.40.

NASDAQ COOP opened at $8.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 1.80. Mr. Cooper Group has a one year low of $4.31 and a one year high of $14.68. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $658.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.36. Mr. Cooper Group had a negative net margin of 5.68% and a positive return on equity of 20.89%. The company had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.95 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Mr. Cooper Group will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Christopher G. Marshall purchased 2,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.50 per share, with a total value of $26,115.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 665,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,326,762.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 2.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,488,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,813,000 after purchasing an additional 30,220 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $1,572,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Mr. Cooper Group by 423.8% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 216,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 175,215 shares during the period. 82.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Servicing, Originations, and Xome. The Servicing segment performs activities for originated and purchased loans, as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights.

