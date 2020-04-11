MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $761.45 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect MSC Industrial Direct Co Inc (NYSE:MSM) to report $761.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for MSC Industrial Direct’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $691.94 million and the highest is $848.50 million. MSC Industrial Direct reported sales of $866.55 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 12.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, July 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MSC Industrial Direct will report full year sales of $3.13 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.97 billion to $3.33 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.94 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover MSC Industrial Direct.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.00. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 8.05%. The business had revenue of $786.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $792.26 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Buckingham Research decreased their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.00.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, EVP Douglas E. Jones sold 1,372 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $108,388.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Rustom Jilla sold 29,373 shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.50, for a total value of $2,247,034.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,956 shares of company stock worth $4,231,775 in the last quarter. 28.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 4.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,763 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $426,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 2.4% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 17,068 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $938,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 219.0% during the first quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 3,603 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 17,370 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,364,000 after acquiring an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct during the fourth quarter worth about $47,374,000. Institutional investors own 76.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MSM traded down $1.00 on Friday, hitting $60.21. 1,225,814 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 893,178. MSC Industrial Direct has a 12 month low of $44.93 and a 12 month high of $84.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 13th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.98%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.71%.

MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. The company's MRO products comprise cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

