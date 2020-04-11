Nano (NANO) Price Tops $0.54 on Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on April 11th. Over the last week, Nano has traded down 11.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be purchased for $0.54 or 0.00007911 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC, Nanex, Bitinka and Kucoin. Nano has a market capitalization of $72.58 million and $3.21 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,885.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $158.76 or 0.02305603 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $232.45 or 0.03375811 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.48 or 0.00616872 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014797 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $53.90 or 0.00782829 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00076448 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00025766 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.32 or 0.00527415 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Nano

NANO is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net . The official website for Nano is nano.org/en . Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Nano

Nano can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin, CoinFalcon, Coindeal, Koinex, Binance, CoinEx, Bit-Z, HitBTC, Mercatox, RightBTC, Gate.io, Bitinka, OKEx and Nanex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

