Nebulas (NAS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $13.16 Million

Nebulas (CURRENCY:NAS) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 11th. During the last week, Nebulas has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. One Nebulas coin can now be purchased for $0.25 or 0.00003697 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Binance, BCEX and Huobi. Nebulas has a market cap of $13.16 million and $3.31 million worth of Nebulas was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00054180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0497 or 0.00000726 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.45 or 0.04473424 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00066797 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00036822 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005637 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014550 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009668 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003422 BTC.

Nebulas Coin Profile

Nebulas is a coin. Its launch date was September 1st, 2017. Nebulas’ total supply is 72,035,778 coins and its circulating supply is 51,952,589 coins. Nebulas’ official message board is medium.com/nebulasio . Nebulas’ official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nebulas is nebulas.io . The Reddit community for Nebulas is /r/nebulas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nebulas Coin Trading

Nebulas can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BCEX, OKEx, Binance, Huobi, Gate.io, Neraex, LBank and Allcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebulas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebulas should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nebulas using one of the exchanges listed above.

