NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) Rating Reiterated by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of NESTLE S A/S (OTCMKTS:NSRGY) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on NSRGY. BNP Paribas downgraded NESTLE S A/S from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised NESTLE S A/S from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of NESTLE S A/S from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on shares of NESTLE S A/S in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NESTLE S A/S from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.00.

Shares of NSRGY stock opened at $106.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. NESTLE S A/S has a 1 year low of $88.00 and a 1 year high of $114.87.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the 4th quarter worth $22,930,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NESTLE S A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $21,815,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in NESTLE S A/S by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 64,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,967,000 after purchasing an additional 11,260 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. purchased a new position in NESTLE S A/S during the fourth quarter worth about $1,116,000. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in NESTLE S A/S by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 23,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,614 shares during the period. 1.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa; and Nestlé Waters segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, Poland Spring, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

