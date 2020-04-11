NEXT (NET) Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.36 Million

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded up 1.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. One NEXT token can now be bought for approximately $0.58 or 0.00008389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Livecoin and Coinbit. During the last week, NEXT has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar. NEXT has a market capitalization of $23.36 million and $57,299.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NEXT alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.45 or 0.00617179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014828 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002334 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000274 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000271 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000586 BTC.

About NEXT

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . The official website for NEXT is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEXT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEXT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NEXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NEXT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.