NOIA Network (NOIA) Trading Down 19% Over Last 7 Days

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 11th. NOIA Network has a market cap of $948,895.07 and approximately $32,491.00 worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded down 19% against the dollar. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for $0.0039 or 0.00000057 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin and Hotbit.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.72 or 0.00054089 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000727 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $308.26 or 0.04481144 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00066193 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00036812 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005629 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014547 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00009541 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003420 BTC.

NOIA Network Profile

NOIA Network is a token. It launched on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 241,859,142 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NOIA Network is medium.com/noia . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . The official website for NOIA Network is noia.network

Buying and Selling NOIA Network

NOIA Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NOIA Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NOIA Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

