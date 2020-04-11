Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) PT Lowered to $116.00 at Morgan Stanley

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) had its price objective lowered by Morgan Stanley from $120.00 to $116.00 in a report published on Wednesday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the railroad operator’s stock.

NSC has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Norfolk Southern from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Norfolk Southern in a research report on Monday, April 6th. They set a hold rating and a $163.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Norfolk Southern from $237.00 to $226.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Norfolk Southern presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $200.23.

Norfolk Southern stock traded up $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.30. The stock had a trading volume of 2,213,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,564,020. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $160.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.05. Norfolk Southern has a 12 month low of $112.62 and a 12 month high of $219.88. The stock has a market cap of $44.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The railroad operator reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.27. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern will post 10.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Norfolk Southern news, COO Michael Joseph Wheeler sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $2,341,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,129.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.16, for a total transaction of $278,101.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,712. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,724 shares of company stock worth $3,125,979. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 1,334.4% during the 1st quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 16,826 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 15,653 shares in the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 31.5% during the first quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,623 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 30,561 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 7,766 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 33.6% during the 1st quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 481 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

