Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.55 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) will announce $1.55 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.57 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.52 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.48 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full-year sales of $5.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.68 billion to $6.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $6.30 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.49 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.64% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NTRS has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Northern Trust in a report on Wednesday. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Northern Trust from $76.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Northern Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group cut Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

In related news, EVP Robert P. Browne sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total value of $325,395.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Peter Cherecwich sold 32,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.19, for a total value of $3,343,665.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 58,458 shares of company stock worth $5,889,330 over the last quarter. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Northern Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 10,728 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $665,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 21,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,301 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, Searle & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 8,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 82.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NTRS traded up $1.51 on Friday, hitting $84.89. 2,148,042 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,246,833. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. Northern Trust has a 12 month low of $60.67 and a 12 month high of $110.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.23%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

